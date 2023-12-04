Some new affordable housing units could be on the way for Chemainus, catering to moderate and low-income families and seniors.

North Cowichan has applied to BC Housing’s Community Fund for a 58-unit building at the former elementary school site on 2988 Elliott Street.

BC Housing will provide capital funding and financing for the building if North Cowichan’s application is successful.

North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas says that affordable rentals, especially for seniors, are desperately needed and this new site could make a “real difference”.

“This is an exciting and much needed step toward providing affordable housing in Chemainus,” adds Mayor Douglas.

The former school site is already owned by North Cowichan and is zoned for duplexes and multi-family dwellings.