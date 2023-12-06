It looks like the ski season is about to get underway with a soft launch at Mount Washington at the end of the week.

The ski resort announced today that the Whiskey Jack chair will be spinning from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This will give skiers and boarders access to mid-mountain runs like Coaster, Terrain Park and Lower Linton’s Loop. They add beginner terrain will be available in the Easy Acres zone with one of the magic carpets running.

With a current base of around 38 centimetres, the Nordic Centre will open with cross-country trails accessible on West Passage, Jutland and Lookout and for snowshoeing trails, Old Cabin Lopp, Snow Paws and Crooked Creek.

The resort adds early-season alpine lift tickets will be available at the ticket windows at $69 for an adult and $10 for Nordic.

General manager Dean Prentice says they are eager to get things underway, with the snow machines up and running.

“We have been able to make a fair amount of snow early, and the forecast looks promising for us to continue making snow and add more terrain soon,” said Prentice.

“Operating the Tube Park, carpet and Whiskey Jack chair allows for beginners and the enthusiasts to get out on the snow early, and the Nordic Centre trails are also a great way to enjoy the mountains.”

All retail, rental and lesson services will be in operation, according to Mount Washinton.

More information can be found here.