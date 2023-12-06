At the end of the year, the donation website GoFundMe releases a report called the “Year in Help” highlighting the most generous cities in Canada. And this year 8 of the top 10 are in BC.

The stats are based on the number of donations per capita.

North Vancouver, Vancouver, Prince George and Kelowna were represented in the top 5.

On the Island, Nanaimo came in 6th place out of 10, just behind Kelowna and ahead of New Westminster.

Victoria took the number 1 spot as the most giving city per capita in Canada.