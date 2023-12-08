It’s sunny today for much of Vancouver Island, but tomorrow there will likely be snowflakes in the air.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow from Nanaimo to Campbell River, inland, and on the Sunshine Coast. A frontal system will hit the South Coast, bringing rain tonight or early tomorrow, which will become mixed with snow. No significant snowfall is expected near the water, but up to 2 centimetres of snow is possible away from the coast.

Port Alberni is expected to get up to 5 centimetres and up to 10 centimetres may accumulate at higher elevations of Inland Vancouver Island.

The snow won’t stick around. Environment Canada says warming is expected later Saturday and any snow will transition back to rain as freezing levels rise to near 2,000 metres.