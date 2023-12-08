Subscribe to Local News
Snow Forecast for the Malahat and Higher Areas

By Mike Patterson
Snow is expected to fall at higher elevations on the weekend. 

A special weather statement has been issued for the Malahat, East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. 

Environment Canada says 2 to 4 centimetres of snow is possible Saturday morning and afternoon over higher terrain in areas near the coast. 

Inland there is a chance of up to 10 centimetres falling at higher levels. 

Temperatures will then rise Saturday evening and the snow will change back to rain as freezing levels rise. 

