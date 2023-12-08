Snow is expected to fall at higher elevations on the weekend.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Malahat, East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada says 2 to 4 centimetres of snow is possible Saturday morning and afternoon over higher terrain in areas near the coast.

Inland there is a chance of up to 10 centimetres falling at higher levels.

Temperatures will then rise Saturday evening and the snow will change back to rain as freezing levels rise.