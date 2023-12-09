Vancouver Island police are on the lookout for a man with 16 outstanding warrants for his arrest from six different communities.

RCMP are asking the public for help to locate Brett Bystrom, a 37-year-old Caucasian man. He’s approximately five-foot-nine and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He’s wanted on five warrants in Port Alberni and three in the Comox Valley in relation to counterfeit money and theft. He’s wanted in Nanaimo for flight from police. He’s wanted in Ucluelet for assault of a police officer and counterfeit money. He’s wanted in Duncan for assault, and in Ladysmith for breaching release conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local police or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).