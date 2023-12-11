After a week of fundraising in Cowichan Valley, Sun FM’s Stuff the Truck raised 485,000 pounds of food for local organizations.

They add that while the total did not surpass last year’s 506 pallets sold, the 485,000 will go towards organizations like food banks in Duncan, Lake Cowichan, Chemainus and Ladysmith along with Nourish Cowichan and the Hiiye’yu Lelum House of Friendship.

“It’s the incredible community we live in that sets us apart from other communities,” they said. “We are 100 per cent a valley where local supports local, and it’s not just a trend here, it’s a lifestyle.”

Sun FM adds they want to thank Henry from the Cowichan Valley Basket Society, Fatima from Nourish Cowichan, and Cal from the Hiiye’yu Lelum House of Friendship for all the work they do and their hand in overseeing these organizations in the Cowichan Valley year-round.