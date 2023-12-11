Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsProvincialBC Highway Patrol removed over 200 impaired drivers from roads in one...
Provincial

BC Highway Patrol removed over 200 impaired drivers from roads in one December day

By Nicholas Arnold
Police roadside stop RCMP - Photo by Nicholas Arnold; Vista Radio staff

BC Highway patrol was busy last Saturday removing over 200 impaired drivers from the roads.

Their “Light Up the Province” campaign screened almost 55,000 vehicles at 228 check stops across the province. They ultimately found 222 drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Officer in Charge of Highway Patrol, Chief Superintendent Holly Turton says it was encouraging to see that the overall percentage was low.

“It was encouraging to see that the overall percentage of impaired drivers was low throughout the evening,” says Turton. “However, it is important to remember that just one person driving while impaired can result in devastating consequences for themselves and others. This is why BC Highway Patrol continues to prioritize impaired driving enforcement.”

Penalties for impaired driving can range from a 24-hour to a 90-day immediate driving prohibition, vehicle impoundments, monetary penalties, as well as potential charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM