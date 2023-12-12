The province of BC has announced three new projects to help rebuild fish habitats along with supporting sustainable fishing practices to strengthen local Pacific salmon populations for Campbell River and First Nations.

According to a media release, the province and the Government of Canada have announced more than $3.4 million through the co-funded British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, which supports protection and restorative efforts for Pacific salmon and other priority wild-fish stocks.

Minister of water, land and resource stewardship Nathan Cullen says everyone across BC relies on sustainable fisheries and the investment will ensure the long-term health of habitats.

“These projects go a long way to breathe new life into marine habitats, which will benefit generations to come,” he says.

Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture Kelly Greene says, communities in coastal regions rely heavily on wild salmon and plays a huge role in the economic, social and cultural fabric of BC.

“We are taking action to improve the habitat of wild Pacific salmon and advance reconciliation,” she says.

The three projects were chosen along with 70 others around the province receiving funding. The province says they hope the investment will support the revitalization of salmon ecosystems and habitat while protecting sustainable fisheries.

Work has already begun and is expected to be completed by Mar. 31, 2026.