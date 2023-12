The Independent Office of Investigations is looking into a case of serious harm that happened to a man while in custody of Nanaimo RCMP.

According to the RCMP around 11:45 am on December 10th a man in custody for outstanding warrants collapsed unexpectedly inside a police cell.

He was transported to hospital and determined to have suffered a serious injury.

The IIO says they were notified on the same day of the incident and will determine if the police played a role in the incident.