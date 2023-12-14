The BC Coroners Service is warning there has been an increase in deaths due to the toxicity of illicit drugs over the past few weeks.

The coroners service says the data is still preliminary, but more than 200 deaths may have occurred in November, with an average of about seven deaths a day for the past seven weeks.

People are urged not to use drugs alone and take advantage of every available support to keep themselves safe, such as accessing local safe consumption sites or overdose prevention sites and using drug checking services where available.

Anyone using drugs is urged to do so in the presence of someone who will be able to provide naloxone, first aid and call 911.

Cowichan Valley Medical Health officer, Dr. Shannon Waters, says taking advantage of harm reduction services is essential.

Dr. Waters says it will make it as safe as possible and help avoid an overdose, which can cause death or brain injury, and says harm reduction services help lessen the burden of drug related deaths in our communities.

Overdose deaths are usually higher during the winter, so an early increase could signal a challenging season for BC’s drug users.

The Coroners Service it has not historically released a monthly drug-death update in December but believes it’s important to ensure people are aware of continuing risks from the unregulated drug market and a recent increase in deaths.

The coroners service says 2023 is expected to record an unprecedented number of toxic drug-related deaths.