A BCHL hockey player from Duncan is the latest recipient of the Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

Braden Blace plays defence for the Alberni Bulldogs and has secured a spot playing hockey for Quinni in the states.

The award recipients get a $500 bursary and have their photo and biography displayed at the BC Sports Hall of Fame at BC Place.

“All of BC is cheering you on and so am I. Congratulations to you on your amazing achievements,” said Premier David Eby.

Run by The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council and the Province of BC and selected 10 athletes from a pool of 33.

Nominations for the award are open to Indigenous athletes under 25 who have demonstrated a commitment to their sport, education and culture.