Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastDickens Christmas classic gets radio play treatment by VIU
Island & Coast

Dickens Christmas classic gets radio play treatment by VIU

By Grant Warkentin
Illustration from an early edition of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol.

Students at Vancouver Island University will be performing a unique version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol this weekend.

The theatre department will be performing the classic tale of a miser’s redemption in the form of a live radio play, like the shows which filled the airwaves in the earliest days of radio. Actors will perform the beloved characters’ voices accompanied by live sound effects.

The show will be recorded and published in a future edition of the Malaspina Theatre Podcast.

The live production is Sunday December 17 at the Malaspina Theatre on the Nanaimo campus, admission is free but any donations will go to the Loaves and Fishes Food Bank.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM