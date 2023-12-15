Students at Vancouver Island University will be performing a unique version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol this weekend.

The theatre department will be performing the classic tale of a miser’s redemption in the form of a live radio play, like the shows which filled the airwaves in the earliest days of radio. Actors will perform the beloved characters’ voices accompanied by live sound effects.

The show will be recorded and published in a future edition of the Malaspina Theatre Podcast.

The live production is Sunday December 17 at the Malaspina Theatre on the Nanaimo campus, admission is free but any donations will go to the Loaves and Fishes Food Bank.