Coastal First Nations have a new opportunity to lead projects investigating underwater noise along Vancouver Island.

The federal government is offering $2.3 million through the Quiet Vessel Initiative to 29 Indigenous groups whose traditional territories are near the Trans Mountain pipeline’s marine shipping route. The funding is aimed at projects listening to underwater vessel noise in the marine environment and studying impacts on vulnerable marine mammals, including the endangered Southern Resident killer whale.

Projects could include evaluating quiet vessel technologies; monitoring underwater noise levels in traditional territories; and developing territorial noise monitoring and management plans.

The deadline for proposals is April 2024.