Earlier this month the BCSPCA opened an investigation into a possible animal cruelty case in the Cowichan Valley.

Late last month a dog was found dead on a logging road south of Lake Cowichan with severe injuries and the SPCA opened an investigation.

In a statement, the SPCA says that the investigation was closed and there were no leads on a person of interest in the case.

They are encouraging anyone with specific details about the case to call the BC SPCA's Animal Helpline.