A Nanaimo-born hockey player who started his career with the Kelowna Buckaroos has passed away at the age of 72.

According to a media release, Gene Carr was a beloved member of the Kings and the hockey community. They say he was known by those he played with, and by fans, for his trademark blond hair, and also for being a fast and flashy skater.

Carr played as a centre for 465 NHL regular season games for the LA Kings, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, and the original Atlanta Thrashers during his professional career. He also played in the BCJHL from 1967-69 with the Kelowna Buckaroos, before being traded to the Flin Fon Bombers in 1969-71.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Miller says he played the game with the same passion he had for life.

“Beyond being very recognizable, his personality was outgoing and friendly,” Miller said in a King’s media release. “From a family perspective, I was happy he connected with a daughter many years later, something he did not hide.”

- Advertisement -

The club says during his career with the Kings he hit several milestones including playing 212 games, with the Kings, and scoring 104 points including 66 assists.

The release says Carr battled with numerous health issues after retiring from his career.

Carr was the son of former NHL player Red Carr, and his mother was an accomplished speed skater.