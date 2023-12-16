BC Hydro wants to pay you for being a night owl.

The BC Utilities Commission this week approved optional rates for BC Hydro which vary based on the time of day. For customers using electricity during times of least demand, 11 pm to 7 am, BC Hydro will give you a credit of 5 cents per kilowatt-hour on your bill.

On the flip side, using electricity during peak times, 4 pm to 9 pm, will cost an extra 5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The new rate structure is optional for customers who want to sign up. The optional rates will be available to customers who have smart meters, they will come into effect April 2024.