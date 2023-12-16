Anyone who had their personal data compromised in the 2019 LifeLabs hack is eligible to claim up to $150 in a class action settlement.

The class action was launched in October this year. The 2019 hack saw the personal medical information for 8.6 million people across Canada compromised. LifeLabs paid a ransom and the cyber-attackers released the data, which has not been identified as being sold on the dark web or otherwise misused by anyone.

Anyone who was a LifeLabs customer on or before December 17, 2019, and was living in Canada as of October 25, is eligible. Applications are open until April 2024.

LifeLabs has more than two dozen locations on Vancouver Island.

Visit the class-action lawsuit website for more details, or to file a claim.