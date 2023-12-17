Islanders who live with cystic fibrosis got some good news this week, as the government will now cover the Trikafta drug for young children.

Chris Black in Campbell River has spoken in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada for years, her daughter Kim has lived with the disease for decades. Chris says the drug is a game-changer, and she’s thrilled it was approved so quickly for children ages 2 and older.

“The earlier people can be on it, the better off they are going to be down the road,” she says. “They won’t get the lung damage. They’ll be able to have more normal, healthier lives. They’ll be able to work and continue to go to school.”

Chris says the drug isn’t a cure, but if it’s taken from a young age, it drastically reduces the ongoing damage cystic fibrosis can do to the body, particularly the lungs.

The expanded coverage announced this week will help approximately 40 children in the province living with cystic fibrosis.

The drug is covered through the B.C. Expensive Drugs for Rare Diseases process, which allows patients to access high-cost drugs for rare conditions on a case-by-case basis.

Cystic fibrosis, which affects approximately 500 people in B.C., is a genetic disease that largely affects a person’s lungs, but also the pancreas, liver, kidneys and intestine. Long-term challenges can include respiratory difficulties and complications, including frequent lung attacks.