BC Ferries looks to celebrate the holiday season by adding new sailings for customers this year.

According to the ferry line, a total of 152 sailings will be added between Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, and the Sunshine Coast, with 62 percent of bookable space now reserved.

Along with the sailings, there will also be seasonal displays, holiday dessert items, and promotions available in the Passengers Gift Shop.

A camera-equipped reindeer will be taking footage of the skies on Facebook and Instagram at 8:00 p.m. on Christmas eve.

For customers traveling by ferry, they ask you to arrive 45 to 60 minutes before departure, expect sailing waits, ride-share if you can, and to be prepared for winter conditions.