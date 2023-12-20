Island hockey is getting ready for a momentous 2024, as BC Hockey considers upgrading the Vancouver Island league to Junior A, Tier One.

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League switched from Junior B to Junior A Tier 2 this season. Now it’s hoping to earn an upgrade to Tier 1.

BC Hockey says in a statement this week its task force has developed key standards for players. They include a commitment to make sure teams are financially responsible and properly vetted, and preventing out-of-province players from dominating the league.

Task group chair Jeremy Ainsworth says they want to make sure BC athletes “have ample opportunities to showcase their talents and continue their development.”

BC Hockey will start evaluating leagues for Tier 1 readiness early in the New Year.