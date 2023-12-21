Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Mid-Island manufacturing businesses getting help from BC jobs fund

By Grant Warkentin

Island manufacturing businesses are getting an early Christmas present from the province.

Jobs minister Brenda Bailey says the province is dipping into its BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund to provide $3.4 million to Nanaimo-based VMAC. The commercial air compressor company will use the cash to build a 5,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

Port Alberni-based Franklin Forest Products Ltd. will get nearly a half-million to retool its mill to shift away from processing old growth logs.

Chemainus-based BioFlame Briquettes takes wood waste from the forest and turns it into fuel. The company is getting nearly $120,000 to expand with new equipment.

Nanaimo region MLA Doug Routley says the investment will help grow local businesses, create local jobs, and grow strong, sustainable economies.

