Island manufacturing businesses are getting an early Christmas present from the province.

Jobs minister Brenda Bailey says the province is dipping into its BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund to provide $3.4 million to Nanaimo-based VMAC. The commercial air compressor company will use the cash to build a 5,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

Port Alberni-based Franklin Forest Products Ltd. will get nearly a half-million to retool its mill to shift away from processing old growth logs.

Chemainus-based BioFlame Briquettes takes wood waste from the forest and turns it into fuel. The company is getting nearly $120,000 to expand with new equipment.

Nanaimo region MLA Doug Routley says the investment will help grow local businesses, create local jobs, and grow strong, sustainable economies.