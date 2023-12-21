Regional governments want to give more money to community health clinics, but the province won’t let them.

Last year, the regional hospital board for Campbell River and the Comox Valley, which also covers regional districts from mid-Island to the north, tried to increase its annual grants to rural health clinics from $5,000 to $10,000. However, they couldn’t, because they aren’t officially named and recognized by the province as health facilities.

Despite asking the province for clarification, there’s been no meaningful feedback for more than a year, says Area C (Quadra Island) Director Susan Mawhinney, who serves on the hospital board.

“The Ministry of Health has declined to consider these facilities be named, which is a requirement of the Hospital District Act,” she said in the Dec. 14 Strathcona Regional District Board meeting. “We have appealed the ministry’s decision. At this time no decision from the appeal to the ministry has been received.”

Clinics owned and operated by communities and non-profits are captured by the naming issue. Six First Nations health clinics and societies from Denman and Hornby Islands north are affected, along with 10 community clinics. They include:

Cortes Health Centre

Tahsis Health Centre

Zeballos Health Centre

Gold River Health Centre

Kyuquot Health Centre

Sayward Health Centre

Harbourside Medical Clinic

Quadra Island Medical Clinic

Denman Island Medical Clinic

Hornby Island Medical Clinic

Kwakiutl District Council Health Centre (supporting Wei Wai Kum and Wei Wai Kai First

Nations)

Klahoose First Nation Health Centre

Homalco First Nation Health Centre

Laichwiltach Family Life Society

K’ómoks First Nation Health Centre

Wachiay Friendship Centre

The Strathcona Regional District is writing a formal letter. asking the province to designate the clinics as health facilities, a move which Island Health also supports.