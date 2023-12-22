Christmas is close, but many shoppers are still trying to cram those last-minute details which means the potential for fender benders in parking lots is high.

According to ICBC, almost 31 per cent of crashes in BC happen in parking lots with Vancouver Island experiencing over 2,400 accidents from December 2021 to 2022.

ICBC’s website shows Nanaimo had 373 crashes, with Courtenay coming in at 172, Campbell River at 144 and Duncan having 125 incidents during the past two years.

With some numbers on the rise, ICBC says there are very simple ways to ensure accidents do not occur, and most of it just involves common sense.

“Prioritize safety by slowing down, paying extra attention for pedestrians and other vehicles, also backing into spaces helps,” ICBC says on their website.

Other ways to avoid making insurance claims this holiday season are to avoid congested areas, park in spots that fit your vehicle, and stay focused on the road.

They add crashes can affect a driver’s premiums in many ways whether you’re in a parking lot or not, so drivers should focus on driving and avoid distractions while behind the wheel.