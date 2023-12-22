BC Ferries says despite adding over 150 sailings for the holiday season, they are still advising anyone traveling any of the routes to plan ahead.

Executive director of public affairs Deborah Marshall says although they have taken steps to reduce wait times and delays if you don’t have a booking be prepared to wait.

“Customers traveling without a booking might want to travel as a foot passenger, or else they could experience some congestion at peak times,” she says.

She says they expect terminals to be busy during the holidays and people should take extra caution and be on the lookout for pedestrians when traveling with a vehicle around the terminals.

According to BC Ferries website, peak travel starts at 3:00 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.