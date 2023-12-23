Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Payment processor outage frustrates Island Christmas shoppers and merchants

By Grant Warkentin
Image from moneris.com

As stores and shoppers scramble in the last Christmas rush, some Islanders have had problems paying thanks to a technical outage.

Moneris is a payment processing service used by many merchants, but yesterday technical issues left shoppers all around the Island forced to dig cash out of their wallets. On social media, Moneris posted a statement apologizing for the inconvenience.

The company says it was “experiencing service degradation that may result in intermittent processing issues.” It adds the company is “actively investigating this matter with the utmost urgency to swiftly restore normal service levels” and they apologize for any inconvenience.

The statement is followed by dozens of comments from angry customers and merchants.

Moneris’ system status website reports everything is working normally today.

