As stores and shoppers scramble in the last Christmas rush, some Islanders have had problems paying thanks to a technical outage.

Moneris is a payment processing service used by many merchants, but yesterday technical issues left shoppers all around the Island forced to dig cash out of their wallets. On social media, Moneris posted a statement apologizing for the inconvenience.

We are currently experiencing service degradation that may result in intermittent processing issues. Our team is actively investigating this matter with the utmost urgency to swiftly restore normal service levels. We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause. — Moneris (@Moneris) December 22, 2023

The company says it was “experiencing service degradation that may result in intermittent processing issues.” It adds the company is “actively investigating this matter with the utmost urgency to swiftly restore normal service levels” and they apologize for any inconvenience.

The statement is followed by dozens of comments from angry customers and merchants.

Moneris’ system status website reports everything is working normally today.