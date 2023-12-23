Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsProvincialUPDATE: BC Ferries payment service issue has been fixed
Provincial

UPDATE: BC Ferries payment service issue has been fixed

By Hussam Elghussein
Image provided by Ridley Wilson, Vistaradio staff.

UPDATE: At 1:23 pm today, BC Ferries announced that the payment service issue has been resolved.

————————————

You might want to pay via cash for your next ferry trip, as BC Ferries is dealing with a payment service disruption.

According to the ferry-line, their third-party payment processing vendor has suffered an outage, causing disruptions on credit and debit payment on terminals and boarding vessels at all routes.

They say that because of this, check-ins may be delayed, with only customers that have BC Ferries experience cards and assured loading tickets not affected.

While they are working on a temporary solution, BC Ferries adds that they will still accept payment in cash.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM