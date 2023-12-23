Subscribe to Local News
Nation suing 'outlaws' over illegal camps, pot farms in Nass wildlife area
Island & Coast

Nation suing ‘outlaws’ over illegal camps, pot farms in Nass wildlife area

By Grant Warkentin
Image from Nisga'a Nation

The Nisga’a First Nation is suing a group of squatters to enforce the terms of its treaty with the federal government.

The Nisga’a were the first Indigenous nation in BC to sign a modern treaty with Canada in 2000. Now they are setting another precedent, as they sue a group calling itself the Raven Clan Outlaws, who have set up homes, illegal livestock and cannabis farms, and other buildings in the Nass Wildlife Area.

The outlaw group is led by Wilhelm Marsden, a member of the Gitanyow  band, who has claimed aboriginal rights and title to the area since 2003.

In a notice of civil claim filed this month, the Nisga’a say the squatters are interfering with their harvesting rights and can be sued under the terms of the 2000 treaty.

