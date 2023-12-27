It was a banner year for pink and coho salmon returns, leaving scientists and anglers hopeful next year will see a repeat.

It was the best year for coho in the Strait of Georgia in three decades, with a surprise return of millions. Researcher Will Duguid with the Pacific Salmon Foundation says coho patterns are still poorly understood, and scientists are trying to figure out what prompted this year’s numbers.

Pink salmon also had an incredible year, with around 10.5 million returning to the Fraser River this fall, almost double what managers were expecting.

Duguid says researchers need to spend more time monitoring salmon in the ocean, where they spend most of their lives growing and feeding.