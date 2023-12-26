Your devices could get new batteries soon, as B.C. will be home to a battery manufacturing plant.

According to BC Hydro, this plant will be used to create Lithium-ion batteries, which power multiple devices including smartphones, electric toothbrushes, and laptops.

Along with powering devices, the batteries are also used for electric vehicles, with the plant to be operated by E-One Moli Energy (Canada).

Keith Anderson, BC Hydro’s VP, Customer, Business Development, and Energy Management says they have provided financial support to E-One, helping them transition some of their manufacturing processes to clean energy.

“This demonstrates our commitment to supporting businesses and economic development in the province while also supporting the Province’s CleanBC Plan,” says Anderson.

Hydro says the plant comes as part of the province’s plan to lower emissions by 40 percent by 2030, with the battery-plant set to be the first one of its kind in Western Canada.

They add that once the site is at full capacity, they hope to see 135 million lithium-ion cells be used annually in multiple devices.