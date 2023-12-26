UPDATE:

10:00 AM: DriveBC says that Geotechnical assessment has finished, with cleanup underway.

Watch out for rocks on the road, as Highway 4 is currently closed in both directions.

DriveBC says the closure happened last night because of rocks on the road between Cathedral Grove/MacMillan Provincial Park and Koen Road for 10.4 kilometers.

They add that cleanup of the area is now underway, with the detour route still not available.

More updates will come as soon as they are available.