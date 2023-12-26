UPDATE:

9:15 AM: 1,569 customers on the Island and Coast have seen their power restored, according to BC Hydro.

11:30 AM: Another 241 people have gotten their power back.

———————————————

4,402 BC Hydro customers are without power on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast because of a windstorm.

According to BC Hydro, a majority of the outages took place on Vancouver Island, with Courtenay having the most with 2,658 people without power.

Campbell River has 1,163 people without power, where between Campbell River and Powell River, 516 customers lost power.

Powell River has 41 customers with no power, with Sechelt seeing the least outages with 24.

While most of the outages were caused by the storm, Hydro adds that other outages were caused by a tree down across their wires, or by a wire being down.

Crews have been assigned to the areas affected, with more updates to come as soon as they are available.