Workers who remove asbestos could get increased safety, through new rules in the new year.

The province says starting in January, asbestos-abatement employers must be licensed and must also make sure that their workers are certified for the job.

This comes as a response to the dangers of asbestos, with asbestos-related diseases causing the most work-related deaths in B.C.

The province adds that WorkSafe BC will oversee both the licensing program and worker certification, with hopes that these changes will keep workers and the public safe.

The changes will come into effect on Jan. 1.