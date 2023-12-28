A wind warning has been issued by Environment Canada for early Thursday morning.

It was issued just before 1 am and expected to carry on through the early morning.

It’s affecting exposed coastal sections East Vancouver Island, from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River and also the Sunshine Coast.

They say the region is expected to see another frontal system with southeast winds of 70 km/h with gusts to 90 km/h.

It could cause damage to buildings, in things like roof shingles and windows, they may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, potentially resulting in power outages and fallen tree branches.