If you’re looking for the Vancouver Island connection to Canada’s team in the World Junior Hockey championship, there is one.

Matthew Wood, 19, is a product of the Nanaimo minor hockey system and spent time with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

While this is his first appearance in the Under-20 tournament, Wood is no stranger to wearing the maple leaf on his chest, having competed in the last two Under-18 championships. As for this tournament, he’s coming off a strong performance having scored three points (1 goal and 2 assists) in Canada’s 10-0 win over Latvia on Dec. 27.

Wood is one of three BCers on the roster. Team captain and Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Fraser Minten and underage forward Macklin Celebrini are both from Vancouver. Celebrini is currently projected to be the first overall selection in next year’s NHL draft and currently plays for Boston University in the NCAA. He got off to a hot start in the tournament leading team Canada in scoring through their first two games with six points – including a five-point performance against Latvia.

The World Junior Championship is taking place in Gothenburg, Sweden through Jan. 5, 2024. Wood and the Canadians next play against Sweden on Friday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 am PST.