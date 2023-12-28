An application for a new cell antenna at Eagle View Place was denied at North Cowichan Council last week.

The antenna would have been installed on a concrete water tower in the neighbourhood.

A handful of residents from the area presented a petition against the antenna with 100 signatures opposing the location.

Councillor Justice moved to deny the application saying that communities need to feel empowered, and that council should honour residents’ wishes.

Brian Greg is a representative from Rogers and was on hand at the meeting to answer questions. He reminded council of the municipalities’ antenna protocol, which favours placing the antenna on an existing structure rather than building a purpose-built tower.

He adds that Rogers takes safety seriously and that the antenna will comply with Health Canada safety codes.

Greg says that going forward the company will have to explore options for a new location and possible construction of a standalone tower.