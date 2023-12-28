Following a lawsuit from the Nisga’a First Nation, the Gitanyow First Nation says the group led by Wilhelm Marsden is enjoying their inheritance in their traditional territory.

The lawsuit from the Nisga’a claims that the group called the “Raven Clan Outlaws” is illegally occupying and undertaking harmful activities at a site within Nisga’a traditional territory. They claim activities include damaging trees and building permanent structures and cabins.

However, according to the Gitanyow First Nation, the group at Ravens Nest Ranch is on territory that is traditionally theirs and a treaty signed in 2000 changed the way the territory was divided.

Gitanyow say they previously had a good relationship with the Nisga’a until the treaty was signed with an 84 per cent overlap of Nisga’a territory on Gitanyow territory.

Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs president Glenn Williams says the treaty was rushed and has created many problems for the nations.

The group at Ravens Nest Ranch is restoring a trail that was destroyed along with building cabins. Williams says traditionally there were 85 cabins in the territory, and the goal is to return to the land and enjoy your inheritance.

“You build a cabin, there’s a lot more concern about food security now so they’re raising livestock for their house members and family members,” said Williams. “It’s about just enjoying your land and regaining control of the economic opportunities that are environmentally friendly.”

In light of the lawsuit, Williams says the province has a responsibility to commit to the legal recognition of Gitanyow in the territory and recognize their governing system.

“Maybe begin to reconcile, because a lot of our people – at least 35 per cent – that are Nigsa’a are actually Gitanyow and ‘how do we share it? How do we reconcile that situation?’,” said Williams.

Williams adds they have launched a title case that will start in October 2024.