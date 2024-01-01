The new year is a time to reflect on the past, celebrate our successes and set our intentions for the future.

That from BC Premier David Eby in his New Year’s address.

Eby says people in British Columbia have demonstrated incredible strength through a tough year – particularly in reference to the wildfire situation.

“This year, people in British Columbia have demonstrated incredible strength, resilience and compassion in the wake of what, for many, has been a tough year,” says Eby.

“I think of the firefighters who protected people and communities in what was our worst wildfire season ever; those who lost their homes and had their communities and livelihoods threatened; and the people who stepped up to help those who were evacuated.”

His statement touched on a litany of other issues including affordability, healthcare, and jobs. He closed by wishing everyone in B.C. a happy new year and a wonderful 2024 ahead.

You can view the full statement from the Premier on the province’s website.