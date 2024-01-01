Subscribe to Local News
Provincial

Piece rates to increase for farm workers as of January 1

By Hussam Elghussein
(Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters from Unsplash)

Farmers who harvest specific crops will be seeing an increase in piece rates as of today.

The province says these rates will increase by 6.9 percent for 15 crops that are harvested by hand.

The crops include peaches, apricots, Brussels sprouts, daffodils, mushrooms, apples, beans, blueberries, cherries, and grapes.

This increase comes after the minimum hourly wage was increased by 6.9 percent in the summer of 2023, as a way to support workers in B.C.

For a full  list of the increased rates, click here.

