With the holidays drawing to a close you might be wondering what you can do with that Christmas tree.

There are a few options for getting rid of your tree around the Cowichan Valley this weekend.

In Ladysmith, you can stop by the fire hall and leave your tree with Ladysmith Fire Rescue from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Easter Seals BC will be in Shawnigan Lake at Mason’s Store and Patio, Mill Bay at Thrifty Foods and The BC Forest Discovery Centre accepting trees and donations.