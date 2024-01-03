If you have ideas for art banners in downtown Ladysmith the town wants to hear from you.

It’s part of the 2024 Community Public Art Banner program and they are looking for submissions that fit the theme of ‘Ladysmith Celebrates.

Artists of all ages from Ladysmith and Stz’uminus are encouraged to submit a proposal that highlights the town’s festivals and celebrations.

The deadline to submit is January 29th and the selected designs will be installed on 1st Ave in the spring of this year.

A link for the submission form can be found on the Town of Ladysmith site.