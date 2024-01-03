Being good and kind to others pays off in BC, and the government is recognizing community leaders for their efforts.

According to the province, the BC Medal of Good Citizenship celebrates those who have acted in a particularly generous, kind or selfless manner without the expectation of a reward.

This year the selection committee, comprised of seven members, selected 21 recipients, four of which ended up being from Vancouver Island.

Craig Evans, from Nanaimo, was posthumously awarded his medal after he passed away last year, and according to a media release, Evans worked on being a dedicated advocate for community food systems and local food security on the island for over 40 years, which helped shape a legacy of sustainability and social impact.

Also receiving a medal was Duncan resident Rhonda Taylor, who helped provide 550 barrier-free meals monthly to those who needed it.

A release also states Taylor is active with the Cowichan Intercultural Society by sponsoring refugees and fundraising to personally aid in the settlement of multiple families, along with providing unwavering support across her community.

Other recipients from Vancouver Island were Tim Cormode and Parminder Virk from Victoria.

Nominations are held each year, and a committee selects only a few recipients from hundreds of applications.

The BC Medal of Good Citizenship is a recognition presented by the province, second only to the Order of British Columbia.