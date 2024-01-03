Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley

North Cowichan RCMP investigating two separate stabbings

By Hussam Elghussein
Two separate stabbings from late 2023 are being investigated by North Cowichan RCMP.

According to police, the first incident happened on Dec. 28 at 6:00 p.m. and officers were called to a business on the Trans-Canada Highway.

When officers arrived, they saw an 18-year-old man being tended to by a witness. They say he was taken to the hospital with serious, but no life-threatening injuries.

They say that the stabbing was caused by an altercation between the victim and a suspect.

The suspect is described as white man, around five feet seven inches tall, with brown/blonde hair, and wearing a black toque and a black puffy jacket.

The second incident happened a day later, just after 7:20 a.m.

Police say they received an assault report at the Tim Hortons on Trunk Road in Duncan. They add witnesses said that a group of people were starting an altercation with another man outside of the restaurant.

RCMP adds that one of the suspects was possibly holding a knife and when officers showed up, the suspects had left the scene.

They say that if you have any info on both incidents, you are asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

