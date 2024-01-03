Two separate stabbings from late 2023 are being investigated by North Cowichan RCMP.

According to police, the first incident happened on Dec. 28 at 6:00 p.m. and officers were called to a business on the Trans-Canada Highway.

When officers arrived, they saw an 18-year-old man being tended to by a witness. They say he was taken to the hospital with serious, but no life-threatening injuries.

They say that the stabbing was caused by an altercation between the victim and a suspect.

The suspect is described as white man, around five feet seven inches tall, with brown/blonde hair, and wearing a black toque and a black puffy jacket.

The second incident happened a day later, just after 7:20 a.m.

Police say they received an assault report at the Tim Hortons on Trunk Road in Duncan. They add witnesses said that a group of people were starting an altercation with another man outside of the restaurant.

RCMP adds that one of the suspects was possibly holding a knife and when officers showed up, the suspects had left the scene.

They say that if you have any info on both incidents, you are asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.