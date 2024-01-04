Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley

Island rail line tree removal clean-up affecting Duncan Street

By Nicholas Arnold
E&N Rail Line near Victoria, BC. - Photo by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff

The Island Corridor Foundation will be doing some maintenance work in Duncan over the next few business days.

They’ll have flaggers set up along Duncan Street between James and University Way, as they remove some trees in the area.

In particular, they’re trying to eliminate ‘danger’ trees like cottonwoods and mow invasive shrubs like scotch broom.

There will be some intermittent road closures while work is done, so the Corridor Foundation is asking you to avoid the area if possible.

This part of their clean-up project will affect the area Friday, Jan. 5, and again after the weekend, on Monday, Jan. 8, through Wednesday, Jan. 10.

