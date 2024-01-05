A Nanaimo Hells Angel has been handed down a four-year prison sentence after he was convicted on several drug charges.

According to a media release, Vincent Sansalone was handed down his sentence on Dec. 6 after a joint Canada-US investigation turned up evidence to lay charges of conspiracy to import cocaine for the production and trafficking of MDMA.

Police say the investigation also turned up 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380,000 in cash of which they intended to use as a down payment for the purchase of 18 kilograms of cocaine.

Acting Superintendent Jillian Wellard says police services from both countries worked diligently to bring this crime ring to an end.

“The successful dismantling of this organized crime network demonstrates the high degree of support and collaboration we receive from, and provide to our domestic, and US law enforcement partners,” he says.

Police say in addition to Sansalone sentence, Daniel James Alexander received a five-year sentence on Mar. 9, along with Zlatko Garvic who was handed down a four-year term on Apr. 27.

The fourth member’s case is still being heard in court, but police have not indicated when it will conclude.