A well-known and influential hereditary chief on the North Island has passed away.

Bill Cranmer died Wednesday at his home in Alert Bay. He was 85 years old.

Cranmer was a hereditary chief of the ‘Namgis First Nation. He helped his nation recover masks and other cultural items from museums and collections around the world, and put them in the U’Mista Cultural Centre on Cormorant Island.

Cranmer helped his nation develop its economy, creating a partnership with the Orca Sand and Gravel extraction operation and helping establish the land-based Kuterra salmon farm near Port McNeill. He was also a strong opponent of ocean-based salmon farming.

He is survived by four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, his funeral is Sunday Jan. 7 at the ‘Namgis Big House.