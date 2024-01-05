Downtown Duncan will be getting a bit of a facelift this spring in the form of new utility box art.

Back in August, the city put out a call for artists to submit designs and this week they announced the winners.

Work from Debralyn Beavers, Chantey Dayal, Lindsay Meters and Claudia Lohmann is set to be showcased along Canada Ave from Station Street to Ingram Street.

The artwork will be installed on utility boxes wrapped in a graffiti-resistant surface.

Selected images will receive a $300 honorarium and artists will have their biography and social media handles displayed on the city website.