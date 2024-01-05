A docuseries filmed on Vancouver Island aims to tell the story of Indigenous peoples risking their lives to aid others in coastal waters.

Called Ocean Warriors: Mission Ready, the 13-episode series recreates the efforts of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary, Canada’s first Indigenous-led Coast Guard.

The auxiliary was developed back in 2018. The series’ director and producer Steve Sxwithul’txw from the Penelakut Tribe says the first season will focus on four Nations: Ahousaht, ‘Namgis, Quatsino and Heiltsuk First Nations.

“These four locations are very pinnacle to this program. They have been the building blocks and foundation of this program,” said Sxwithul’txw. “Their training is done in Bamfield with the Coast Guard. They are all Coast Guard certified and trained, 100 per cent mariner ready, mission ready.

“These are local First Nations that volunteer their time from these communities to go out and save people out on the water. It’s an amazing program.”

Sxwithul’txw says most of the documented emergencies in the series are recreations of events that happened in the respective territories, including the capsizing of the Leviathan II whale-watching boat off the coast of Tofino in 2015.

“That was a major eye-opener for the government, thus the development of the [auxiliary],” said Sxwithul’txw. “It was their members that were the first to respond.”

Sxwithul’txw adds that many other rescues involve boaters not reporting back, divers lost at sea, or storm scenarios that involve the “PAN-PAN” emergency signal.

He adds the series and the filming process bring forward many details in the background of the Nations and individuals behind the auxiliary.

“Let’s say they start talking about their father who passed away but was a mariner for life, I’m talking about a particular individual in Ahousaht, and he gets choked up talking about the role that his father played,” said Sxwithul’txw.

“Long before the [auxiliary] came along, our First Nations people have been doing this job for forever and ever. The ocean is our highway, always has always will be. There’s a lot of pride that’s instilled in the role of these young men and women out there on their own time.”

Ocean Warriors is set to premiere on Jan. 9, translated from English to Kwak’wala and on Jan. 14 with both English and Kwak’wala on APTN. Sxwithul’txw adds a full English version will be shown on CHEK TV next year.

Sxwithul’txw says the Kwak’wala voiceovers were done by late hereditary chief Bill Cranmer of ‘Namgis First Nation, who died recently.

“[He was] a wonderful elder who worked very hard to bring the language back in the huge way,” said Sxwithul’txw. “I think he knew that this was going to be something that was going to be almost a legacy project for him and the work that he did to make this happen.”

Sxwithul’txw thanks his crew and fellow producers who have worked tirelessly to create the series and recreate emergencies.